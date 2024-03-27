Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 1.3 %

OVBC opened at $23.40 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

