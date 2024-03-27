StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

