Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

