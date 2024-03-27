Emeren Group (SOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Emeren Group to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emeren Group Price Performance

SOL stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $115.32 million, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emeren Group by 4,684.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

