Torrid (CURV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid Trading Down 4.3 %

CURV stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.30 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

