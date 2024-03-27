Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Zacks Research

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

IPAR opened at $134.83 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $445,835 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

