Brokers Issue Forecasts for Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Up 2.2 %
MGRM opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
