Akita Drilling Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Akita Drilling has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.23.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

