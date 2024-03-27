Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Neurogene in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($6.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NGNE opened at $49.45 on Monday. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

