Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 4th

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th.

STKH stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Steakholder Foods has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steakholder Foods by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

