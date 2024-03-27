Earl Sibley Sells 9,849 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.61), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($153,715.59).
Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £157.04 ($198.46).
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Earl Sibley bought 15 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($182.74).
Vistry Group Price Performance
Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,231 ($15.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,923.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 621.69 ($7.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,258 ($15.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,046.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 907.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
