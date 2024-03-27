UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.66 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -546.63%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

