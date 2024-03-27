Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 502,268 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

