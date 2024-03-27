X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

