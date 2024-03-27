Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Decreased by Analyst

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viper Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

