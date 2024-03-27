Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 397.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGMT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $23,517,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $6,498,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,522,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,378,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

