Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

