Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE FL opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 445.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.