StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.02 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

