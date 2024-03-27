Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $87.28 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.