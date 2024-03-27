D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $311.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

