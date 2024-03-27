Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRAP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

