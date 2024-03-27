Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Trading Up 5.1 %

HUT opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.45. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of C$8.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

