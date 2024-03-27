B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.66% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

