PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

