SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $20.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,331.49. 2,349,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,058.13. The stock has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.