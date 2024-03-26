SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,316,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

