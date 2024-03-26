PFG Investments LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $257.41. 2,590,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

