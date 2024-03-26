iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is jvl associates llc’s 4th Largest Position

jvl associates llc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

