Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 305 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. 4,225,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

