Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. 3,174,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,815. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $161.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

