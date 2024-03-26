SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $967.23. The stock had a trading volume of 858,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,321. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

