SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.13. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

