Waterway Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,350 shares of company stock worth $8,175,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.56 and a 12 month high of $260.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.