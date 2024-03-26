SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,631,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. 34,414,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

