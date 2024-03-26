SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

VNQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 4,916,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

