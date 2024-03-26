Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund J. Burke bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 162,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,829. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
