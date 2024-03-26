Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund J. Burke bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $19,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 162,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,829. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 801,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 238,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

