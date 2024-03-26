Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 22nd, Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

