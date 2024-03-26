Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20.
- On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
Shares of ANAB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANAB
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AnaptysBio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.