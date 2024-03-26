Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,062 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $135,521.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,872.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $2,042,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cary Baker sold 278 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $22,570.82.

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 234,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,729. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

