Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Christopher Heery Sells 5,450 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Christopher Heery sold 41,365 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,902,995.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82.

On Thursday, February 8th, Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $215,274.24.

On Thursday, January 4th, Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46.

Shares of ACLX traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 325,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.10.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,431,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,260,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after buying an additional 323,309 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

