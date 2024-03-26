Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 57,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. 7,877,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,359. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.