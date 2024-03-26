Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 1,052,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

