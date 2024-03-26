Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 1,679 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $4,490,089.12.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,222.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00.

CRM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $251.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

