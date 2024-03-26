T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $30,533,076.60 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 682,374,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,848,697,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $32,008,120.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30.

On Monday, March 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.10. 4,195,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. The company has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

