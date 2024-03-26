Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 216,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,329,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,456 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

