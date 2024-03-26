Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

