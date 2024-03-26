SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 38,171,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. The company has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

