SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,706,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,760. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.