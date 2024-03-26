Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. 229,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,631. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $89.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

