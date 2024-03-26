Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after buying an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 441,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

